This Is the Plan: How to End America’s Meltdown and Save Democracy—my new book— officially went on sale this Tuesday, and it’s taken off like a rocket. I’m extraordinarily grateful to everyone helping it reach readers across the country who are searching for a way to join the fight and help get the country out of this mess.

If you’re helping out, hats off to you. This is the This Is the Plan plan.

The biggest way to make a difference right now? Post a review online. The more reviews, the more online booksellers recommend the book to other people. You can do this at the big online booksellers, independent shops at online book review sites, and sometimes with your local bookstore.

Send a link to buy the book to your group chat. We’ve got a ton of links to buy the book at thisistheplan.com. Or if you’re the posting type, post about the book online. Use the hashtag #thisistheplan and so I can find it and amplify it.

Already got your copy? Buy one for a friend. The all-important “first week sales” end at midnight on Saturday. If we have a great first week, it makes it more likely that the book will keep getting media attention in week two.

And if you want people to get a taste of the book—maybe send them one of the interviews I’ve done about it. Such as the interview with Jon Stewart on The Daily Show this Monday:

And the tour is still running. I’ll be all over Wisconsin this weekend, and then the West Coast next week. Find stops here. Huge thanks to everyone who has come out to tour events so far—they’ve been a thrill.

This Is the Plan is the story of thousands of people—very much including you—who have organized and fought back against authoritarianism, building a democracy that works for everyone. The book wouldn’t be possible without all you’ve done. And my goal with the book is to enlist many more people in the fight. Thanks for your help in sharing it, and most importantly, thanks for all the ways you’ll be rolling up your sleeves to win elections and make positive change at every level—this year and far beyond.

With gratitude,

Ben