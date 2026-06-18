A month from now, I’ll be releasing my book, This Is the Plan. Today, I’m delighted to announce something else: This Is Wisconsin.

This Is Wisconsin is a new initiative I’m launching in partnership with Civic Media, a network of 25 radio stations and media websites across Wisconsin that aims to foster civic engagement.

Civic’s mission is “to champion the practice of democracy through the power of honest and informative local voices.” That’s my goal, too!

In the coming months, I’ll be traveling Wisconsin and lifting up stories and people around the state to shine a spotlight on what we love about Wisconsin and how, together, we can fight to make it better for everyone. And it won’t just be me. It will also feature Pumpkin Wikler, my dog, whom you can see in our launch video.

Look for This Is Wisconsin videos on all your favorite social media platforms—on my own feed and Civic Media’s. And tune in to Civic stations, where I’ll visit their all-star roster of on-air hosts to share what I’m seeing and hearing around our state.

National news focuses so much on things that happen far away—but much less on how it is affecting us here, and what we can do about it. And the chaos and corruption of our national politics and economy can leave us feeling powerless and hopeless.

But when we look at what’s happening from the ground up, there are so many heroes, and so many reasons for hope.

We want to celebrate them. And we hope you’ll join us.

All the best,

Ben

PS: You can find our launch video on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, BlueSky, Threads, Twitter (ugh), and even LinkedIn, because why not. I’ll also be sharing This Is Wisconsin content via this very newsletter, so if you’re not yet a subscriber, I’ve got a button here that you’re going to love!

PPS: Also. We’re hiring! If you know the perfect digital director for this project, send them this job description and ask them to email their resume/LinkedIn and a brief note about why they’d be great to apply@benwikler.com.