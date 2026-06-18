Ben Wikler

Ben Wikler

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Tom Pod's avatar
Tom Pod
Jun 18

I’m in Ohio but I love what you and WisDems do and have done (like the Princess Bride reading)! You are a great example for the democratic party and our democracy. Go Ben!!

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Janet Wikler's avatar
Janet Wikler
Jun 19

I love what you are doing for Wisconsin and for our country, Ben! Thank you! (And I’m glad to meet my cousin Pumpkin, if only virtually.)

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