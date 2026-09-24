Coffee with Contrarians and Ben Wikler

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/1731126Coffee with Contrarians and Ben WiklerA recording from Ben Wikler and Jennifer Rubin's live videoBen Wikler, Jennifer Rubin, and Norman EisenSep 24, 20261731126ShareTranscriptGet more from Ben Wikler in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBen WiklerSubscribeAuthorsBen WiklerJennifer RubinNorman EisenRecent PostsBen Wikler has a plan for Democrats to save democracy. He'll take our questions.Aug 6 • Ben Wikler and John HarwoodCARD live with Ben Wikler and Melissa RyanJul 28 • Ben Wikler and Melissa RyanCoffee with the contrarians with Norm and Ben WiklerJul 23 • Ben Wikler and Norman EisenCoffee with The ContrariansNov 6, 2025 • Ben Wikler, Jennifer Rubin, and Norman EisenCoffee with The ContrariansSep 25, 2025 • Ben Wikler and Jennifer RubinCoffee with The ContrariansSep 18, 2025 • Ben Wikler, Jennifer Rubin, and Norman EisenCoffee with Contrarians with special guestsJun 20, 2025 • Ben Wikler, Jennifer Rubin, and Ilan Goldenberg