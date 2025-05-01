Coffee with the Contrarians was

Share this postBen WiklerCoffee with the Contrarians wasCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript118Share this postBen WiklerCoffee with the Contrarians wasCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore169Coffee with the Contrarians wasA recording from Ben Wikler and Jennifer Rubin's live videoBen Wikler, Jennifer Rubin, and Norman EisenMay 01, 2025118Share this postBen WiklerCoffee with the Contrarians wasCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore169ShareTranscriptGet more from Ben Wikler in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksShare this postBen WiklerCoffee with the Contrarians wasCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreBen WiklerSubscribeAuthorsBen WiklerJennifer RubinWrites The Contrarian SubscribeNorman EisenWrites The Contrarian SubscribeRecent PostsCoffees with The ContrariansApr 17 • Ben Wikler, Jennifer Rubin, and Norman Eisen
Share this post