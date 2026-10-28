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Norm Spier
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Just mentioning here, as the press seems to have missed it, and it seems very election relevant.

The administration is covering up the loss of coverage from the non-extension of the ACA expanded subsidies that it and the Republicans made lapse effective 1/1/26. Four months of data have been held back by the administration and Dr. Oz's CMS!

So, for example, Paul Krugman wrote, a few days ago (within: https://substack.com/home/post/p-221455927 )

"In any case, we’re now in the midst of an enormous healthcare disaster — a disaster that is receiving surprisingly little media coverage with, as far as I can tell, no recent articles on massive coverage losses in any of the major newspapers. I know that there’s a lot going on, but this seems odd."

I know about this! It's the data suppression by the administration!

What's going on here is four months of coverage-number updates for the ACA have been suppressed by the administration. These, if released, would allow us to see maybe 1.2 more million or 1.5 million more have lost ACA coverage compared to the February 2026 enrollment number, which already showed a 2.6 million drop from the 22 million of February 2025.

The February 2026 number is the last ACA enrollment number the Trump administration allowed to be released before it held back the March, April, May, and June 2026 data, which are now all well overdue. (March, April, and May data are late by three, two, and one month, respectively.)

Let me fill in details on the data suppression by the administration and Dr. Oz of CMS, so people can trace:

The monthly updates of the ACA effectuated enrollment data are supposed to be here:

https://data.cms.gov/summary-statistics-on-beneficiary-enrollment/health-insurance-marketplace/health-insurance-exchanges-monthly-effectuated-enrollment

(10/28/26 6:46 P.M. The CMS site says on clicking above: "Service Disruption". That's a new one on me. I wonder if it's real, or a further cover-up attempt!)

The data page remains (as I check 10/28/26 at 6:46 PM EDT) as it was 6/26/26, with the last data released for February, 2026. There are four months of overdue data: March, April, May, and June missing.

Estimates from Charles Gaba and others by various methods suggest maybe an additional 1.2 million, beyond the 2.6 million of February, will have lost coverage just by, say, the June data that we should have by now. (If interested in these estimates, see: https://normspier828307.substack.com/p/dr-ozs-cms-delaying-data-on-aca-coverage

and also

https://substack.com/@normspier828307/note/c-356679191 for Charles estimates and how to understand them.)

(ALTERNATIvE WAY TO SEE THAT CMS HAS HELD BACK FOUR MONTHS OF DATA--COMPARISON TO MEDICARE:

If you look at the CMS monthly Medicare monthly enrollment page, here, https://data.cms.gov/summary-statistics-on-beneficiary-enrollment/medicare-and-medicaid-reports/medicare-monthly-enrollment

you see the monthly Medicare data (a program not cut so far) has been updated Oct 22, 2026, with data for July 2026 for Medicare enrollment, while the ACA Exchanges have strangely stopped being updated after 6/26/26 with data only going to February 2026.)

--

EXPLAINING PROF. KRUGMAN'S "NO RECENT ARTICLES"--PRESS FAILURE, I AM AFRAID:

Now, adding on, to connect to P Krugman's "as far as I can tell, no recent articles on massive coverage losses in any of the major newspapers."

Yes, because:

THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION HAS OUTSMARTED THE PRESS ! (The WSJ, the NY Times, Wa Po!)

Thus, the administration, though generally not considered by many to be that competent itself, has managed to trick the three major newspapers. (NY Times, Washington Post, Wall Street Journal.)

So, say for the Wall Street Journal. The last data the administration released, on 6/26/26, showing only the start of the drops (through Feb. 2026) , was picked up by the WSJ on the same day it was released, right here: https://www.wsj.com/politics/policy/millions-of-americans-drop-obamacare-plans-after-withdrawal-of-subsidies-3419166e

Had the administration released additional months of data, say on 7/26, 8/26, and 9/26, and 10/26 when they were due, the WSJ would have picked it up in a story each time. But, with the WSJ staff very small, and not focused on additional data being due, they missed it.

And the public doesn't know either of the coverage losses (that would be known if the data were out) or the cover-up of holding back data!

I think they have about 6 health system reporters total between the three major newspapers, maybe some only part time on the health care system.

Democracy dying in darkness! Some of the news that’s fit to print not being printed!

(The Trump administration has outsmarted the three major U.S. newspapers!)

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