Ben Wikler

Ben Wikler

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cheri Crockett's avatar
Cheri Crockett
4d

You should run!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Laura Eastman's avatar
Laura Eastman
4d

While this announcement wasn't unexpected it shatters me nonetheless. He's been our goalie, saving us from the terrible policy WI-GOP was writing. He really does care about Wisconsinites and the quality of living has improved for us ALL during his time as Governor. Now we wait and see who will step up for this important job. What worries me is I have no idea who these people will be or that they have what it takes to be a winner at the polls and for the people.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
32 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ben Wikler
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture