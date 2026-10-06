Scott Walker and Tom Tiffany created a loophole that helped MAGA mega-donors turn this year’s races into a toss-up. If Dems win, they should close it.
You might think that, in a year when Democrats are seriously competing for U.S. Senate seats in typically-red states like Iowa, Alaska, and Texas, a purple state like Wisconsin should be a slam dunk for Democrats. Right?
Wrong.
In fact, Wisconsin—where Democrats have their first shot in a generation at winning unified control of state government—is a toss-up, from the race for governor to the contest for state legislative majorities.
In the latest public poll, David Crowley has a three-point advantage—within the margin of error, and narrower than the previous poll. The GOP has a 4:1 cash-on-hand advantage going into the final sprint and has been running more than twice as many ads as Democrats.
There are many reasons Wisconsin elections are so much closer than those in other states so often. But one of them is a state law passed in 2015—voted for by Tom Tiffany and signed by then-Governor Scott Walker—that allows unlimited donations to state parties, which can then donate unlimited amounts to state candidates. In Wisconsin, we call it the Scott Walker Loophole. It has turned into Tom Tiffany’s golden ticket.
To understand why the loophole matters, you have to know a quirk of federal campaign finance law: when candidates buy broadcast ads close to an election, they pay far lower prices than the prices paid by outside groups like Super PACs.
When Citizens United opened the door to unlimited donations to Super PACs and unlimited spending to help candidates, it opened the floodgates for giant ad campaigns sponsored by mega-donors—but because Super PACs don’t get the “candidate rate,” they often pay three or four times as much per ad. This year, the GOP has a huge advantage in Super PAC spending, but Democratic U.S. Senate candidates are raising much more in individual contributions—and money given to candidates goes much further. That’s why, despite Republicans’ huge overall financial advantage, Democrats are running almost as many ads, helping them hold their own in tough Senate races in red states.
Check out this chart: the darker-shaded part of each bar represents ads bought by candidates. The lighter-shade part represents ads from “issue groups.” As you can see, the GOP is far more reliant than Democrats on ads paid for by mega-donors via independent groups.
But in Wisconsin, it’s different.
Because of the Scott Walker loophole, the state parties can receive unlimited contributions and make unlimited donations to state candidates. And then the candidates can then use the low candidate rates.
This is a strategy Dems have used to counter GOP Super PAC funding, including when Dems helped beat Elon Musk in 2025. But in this fall’s race for Governor and the state legislative majorities, the GOP is using it at an unprecedented level.
Between August 10 and September 23, two GOP multibillionaire families gave $27.6 million to the state GOP, which transferred $24 million to Tom Tiffany. That transfer accounted for 92% of the total amount Tiffany raised during the period.
One family, Dick and Liz Uihlein, were the biggest funders of the groups that organized the Jan. 6 Stop the Steal protest. They donated $22 million to the WI GOP in this period. In other words, more than 3/4 of Tiffany’s total campaign receipts. That’s far beyond the role played by any Democratic donor in any Wisconsin campaign this century (which is as far back as I’ve looked).
Tom Tiffany, meanwhile, was part of the Jan. 6 effort to reject legitimate electoral college votes. Which might explain why Trump endorsed him, clearing the gubernatorial primary.
Those funds allowed Tiffany to run twice as many ads as the Democratic nominee, David Crowley, during that period—with a ton of money to spare. Tiffany had a 4:1 cash-on-hand advantage over Crowley going into the final stretch of the campaign.
And that’s just the latest infusion of money. The Uihleins and their fellow donor Diane Hendricks have funded Wisconsin Republican Party committees to the tune of $66 million over the last calendar year.
Yes, the so-called Scott Walker Loophole has been used by both parties. But there’s a difference: Democrats have been using it in order to win enough power to close it and reduce the rule of money in politics. This year is their first shot at a trifecta since the law was passed. Whereas the GOP has been resolute about keeping it open, even when they were being outspent.
Now we see why.
Help David Crowley beat Tom Tiffany. Help Dems win the state legislative majorities.
And then let’s close the Scott Walker Loophole.
I have read your book - and have contributed to Crowley. We now live in New Mexico. But support Wisconsin candidates and have good friends there.
I'm just letting people know that there is some critical data on ACA coverage that is being suppressed by Dr. Oz's CMS, that would show the ACA on-exchange coverage losses as they increase month by month.
Thus:
DATA SUPPRESSION OF MONTHLY UPDATES BY CMS ON ACA COVERAGE LOSSES:
Data after February 2026 still has not been released as of right now: 10/6/26 7:15 PM EDT, and is supposed to be here:
https://data.cms.gov/summary-statistics-on-beneficiary-enrollment/health-insurance-marketplace/health-insurance-exchanges-monthly-effectuated-enrollment
The last update of the data was the Feb 2026 enrollment status, which the page indicates was posted on its last update date of 6/26/26.
The page is supposed to be updated with additional data monthly, but the page is unchanged since 6/26/26.
Data for March is now over two months late, April data is now over a month late. May data is also overdue. (June data is also due before the Nov 3, 2026 midterms.)
(The data is expected to show increasing coverage losses, estimated to rise from a loss of 2.6 million people as of Feb 2026, rising gradually, month-by-month, to maybe 5 million by end of year. That loss is from about 22 million people with coverage in 2025.)
For details, I reference you to my own recent post:
https://normspier828307.substack.com/p/dr-ozs-cms-delaying-data-on-aca-coverage
and note that a relevant fact in seeing the data suppression is that the total all-states-combined effectuated enrollment has been released historically by CMS, with at most a 4 month lag, going back to at least the data for July 2024. (CMS may have moved the location to cover their tracks—they took it out of the report where it usually was starting data for Jan 2026! I have links making one able to verify the prior data release in my post.)
Otherwise, if you’re interested in what data and estimates are available—there is some actual data from a few state exchanges going a few months beyond February 2026, there are links to that in my post, including to a nice compilation of whatever state-exchange data after February is available, done by Charles Gaba.
--
NOT JUST SUPRESSING DATA. WILD DECEPTIONS IN THE PAST YEAR OVER THE CUTS:
2) REMINDER OF OTHER SIGNIFICANT DECEPTIONS ON THE HEALTH CARE CUTS OF LAST YEAR:
I do wish to remind people that the current suppression of data by Dr. Oz and his CMS on the effects of the healthcare cuts of last year is not in a vacuum, but rather is accompanied by a record of serious deceptions.
a) At the end of last year, there was the Republican "talking point" that "the Democrats shut down the government to provide healthcare to illegal aliens", which was false.
I have explored the J.D. Vance contribution here:
https://substack.com/@normspier828307/note/c-345622385
and more broadly picked up cases of the deception, including from Mike Johnson, here:
https://normspier828307.substack.com/p/exploring-the-mass-deception-and
if anyone is interested.
b) Dr. Oz, besides his role in suppressing the current several months of ACA data as head of CMS, has significant deceptions himself on his record. I have some cases here:
https://substack.com/@normspier828307/note/c-345618573
including one which had the normally-mild-mannered data and policy analyst Charles Gaba opine ""PRACTICALLY EVERY WORD HE UTTERS IN THIS RESPONSE IS UTTER HORSES**T."
c) PARAGON HEALTH INSTITUTE—I’VE GOT MY DOUBTS AND SO DO OTHERS:
Many of the stories around widespread ACA fraud (with the terminology "phantom" and "ghost" enrollees) emanate from the "Paragon Health Institute" and its Dr. Brian Blase.
Dr. Blase and Paragon have long been associated with fraud findings on the ACA. which I take to be substantially a propaganda effort to discredit the ACA, and justify the taking it backward that has already happened, and further destruction of it.
I caught multiple organizations questioning the analysis skills of "Paragon" around the fraud allegations, as on this page:
https://normspier828307.substack.com/p/who-are-the-economic-advisors-who-5ef
I also caught another thing from Paragon, which is a graph that John Thune indicated showed the reason the Republicans could not extend the ACA expanded subsidies at the end of last year.
It's a graph labelled: "Obamacare Plan Premums Have Increased Nearly 2X Faster Than Employer-Based Plan Premiums Since 2014".
And the thing is, I'm pretty sure the graph has two major errors, or was prepared intentionally to deceive.
(When I tried to compensate for those errors, I got the ACA plan tracked on the graph--the benchmark silver plan--increasing either slightly less or slightly more than employer based plans. Not "nearly 2X faster"!)
I discussed that here, including the assertions about the error, and the case of Thune using it: https://normspier828307.substack.com/p/senate-republican-leader-john-thune