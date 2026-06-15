Dear friends and allies,

I’m thrilled to share my New York Times op-ed today drawing on my forthcoming book, This Is the Plan: How to End America’s Meltdown and Save Democracy—and to pull back the curtain on my book tour. I hope to see you at an event!

As I wrote in the op-ed, “A Three-Step Plan to Undo Trump’s Assault on Democracy,” “there are things every one of us can do, right now, to ensure democracy’s survival—and even flourishing—in our country.” I’m hoping that the book and the tour can galvanize more people to do more of those things.

If you feel the same way, please read and share the op-ed, pre-order the book, and then RSVP for a ticket to a book tour event near you. And I’d be grateful if you could spread the word—to your group chats, social media platforms, fellow organizing group or union members, and other networks.

Here’s the lineup of cities we’ll be visiting:

If you don’t see your city listed here, or if none of those stops work for you, stay tuned for other ways to catch me—I’ll also be doing private events, online events, media interviews, and future stops in other places. And if you’d like to work with me to organize an event, please get in touch!

For updates as the book’s publication draws closer, check out the book’s new website, ThisIsthePlan.com, or stay tuned to this newsletter. Not yet a subscriber? Sign up:

I’m so excited to get this out in the world. I just finished narrating the audiobook. The whole thing feels very timely.

If we want to save our democracy and end our country’s meltdown (which, if I know anything about you, is an interest that you and I share), we have a ton to do. Getting the message out is one key step. I hope you’ll join me on the journey.

Thanks so much,

Ben

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