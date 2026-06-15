Ben Wikler

Ben Wikler

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Rick's avatar
Rick
1d

No Twin Cities stop? Meanwhile, when is Ron Johnson's Senate seat up? You should run against him! He is a craven embarassment to WI.

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Alan Nathan's avatar
Alan Nathan
16h

Ben,

I think your NYT piece is one of the better descriptions I've seen of how democratic backsliding can be reversed. The Wisconsin example is especially valuable because it moves the discussion from abstract anxiety to concrete action.

That said, I think there is an important missing piece.

The article focuses heavily on rebuilding trust between citizens through relational organizing. I agree that matters. People are far more likely to listen to neighbors, friends, coworkers, and community members than to political advertisements or national party figures.

But many of the voters Democrats need to win back have lost trust not only in other people, but also in the Democratic Party itself.

If Democrats want to rebuild trust, they must first grapple honestly with why it was lost.

For millions of Americans, especially outside major metropolitan areas, the last several decades did not feel like a story of institutional success. Manufacturing jobs left for China and other low-cost countries. Workers who once earned middle-class wages in factories often found themselves in lower-paying service jobs with less stability, fewer benefits, and fewer opportunities for advancement.

As communities weakened, opioid addiction spread. Families and local governments struggled with the consequences while many institutions seemed slow to recognize the scale of the problem and slower still to respond. Infrastructure deteriorated. Main streets emptied out. Schools and hospitals closed. Yet voters were frequently told that globalization was working, the economy was fundamentally strong, and the country was moving in the right direction.

Whether every policy decision was right or wrong is almost secondary. The more important political fact is that many people concluded the institutions speaking to them were no longer speaking for them.

Those voters did not abandon institutions. They concluded the institutions had abandoned them.

This is also why I am skeptical of explanations that treat these voters as permanently lost. Iowa offers a useful reminder. Barack Obama carried the state twice, including many counties that now vote overwhelmingly Republican. Those voters did not suddenly become different people. What changed was their assessment of which party understood their problems, took their concerns seriously, and could be trusted to deliver tangible results.

That is why I think Wisconsin's experience is so important. I witnessed part of that transformation firsthand. The success was not simply that Democrats organized more effectively, although they clearly did. It was that people increasingly saw evidence that participation could produce tangible results. Better schools, safer streets, functioning infrastructure, responsive local leadership, and fairer elections helped convince people that engagement still mattered. Organizing opened the door, but institutional performance helped keep it open.

Rebuilding trust therefore requires more than better messaging or more effective organizing. It requires visible evidence that leaders have learned from past mistakes, are willing to acknowledge failures honestly, and can deliver practical improvements in people's daily lives. Trust is rebuilt through performance, not slogans.

**Competence creates credibility. Credibility creates trust. Trust creates the possibility of persuasion.**

To my mind, rebuilding that chain has to begin early in the process. If institutional trust cannot be rebuilt, electoral victories are likely to be fleeting. The goal is not simply to win the next election. It is to restore confidence that democratic institutions can improve the lives of ordinary citizens and are worthy of their trust.

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