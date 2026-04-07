Ben Wikler

Ben Wikler

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Annie D Stratton's avatar
Annie D Stratton
Apr 7

Ben, I agree with you. I don't live in Wisc, but a late friend of mine did. She died about decade ago, but until then I'd go out to visit her every year for a few weeks. She lived in woods a short walk from the Namekagon River, and I fell in love with the place. I haven't been back since she died, but still feel the warmth of Wisconsin and admire the spunk of the people. I gave a small donation in my friend's name, because she deeply cared about Wisconsin's future, and am keeping track of Wisconsin, because it ties me to my much-missed friend, and I guess maybe because it reminds me a lot of my home state, only without mountains. Wisconsin is kind of the link between New England (where I live now), and the Pacific NW, where I was born and grew up. If we do this right, we can make enough of the intervening states vote blue so we are all more like Canada. Nice thought, eh?

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Michael Prieve's avatar
Michael Prieve
Apr 7

Thank you for the words of hope

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