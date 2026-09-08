Ben Wikler

Ben Wikler

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Ning Mosberger-Tang's avatar
Ning Mosberger-Tang
5d

Make the Uihlein money backfire, as WisDEMS and WFP did for the Musk $$$. There's no better time to organize against billionaires and oligarchy.

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Angie's avatar
Angie
5d

Something this important and it’s reached 33 people. You need to get on Meidas again! Thank you for all you’re doing, Ben.

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