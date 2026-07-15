Ben Wikler

Ben Wikler

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Ralph Rosenberg's avatar
Ralph Rosenberg
Jul 16

Ben — I agree with most and ask myself: the "why isn't this guy running the DNC"

Having door knocked on maybe 40,000 doors in rural and small town and college and 'urban' Iowa, I offer my perspective. Just let people see your face and genuine introduction. My problem with party 'Real listenin" is that it only happens when the people asking the questions don't already think they — or their bosses — have all the answers. That's the consultant's actual problem.

Team of Rivals worked because Lincoln brought in people who'd beaten him and might again. Somebody ought to try that and bring you and others on board at DNC.

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Mary Bianchi's avatar
Mary Bianchi
Jul 16

If Democrats had any sense you would chair the national DNC. Any chance of that happening? Wait, I think I know the answer to that. Thx for your work

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