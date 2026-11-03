My book This Is the Plan: How to End America’s Meltdown and Save Democracy, maps out a state by state, year by year plan to unrig the American political system.

Step one: In 2026, win enough elections to ensure that the people who will oversee the 2028 presidential election are leaders who actually believe in democracy.

On top of that, we should aim to flip the House and the Senate, and win enough state-level Democratic trifectas to pass the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact in states representing 270 Electoral College votes. (It’s at 222 so far.)

So, which races do we need to win in order to do all that?

Chapter 10 of the book maps out the races, state by state, that are up in the 2026 elections. The cheat sheet below brings them all together. These are the races I’ll be following on Tuesday after the polls close:

Feel free to download (here’s a PDF), print, and distribute this cheat sheet—on one condition: until the polls close, do all you can to turn out every possible voter to ensure these races go blue. To volunteer to help Wisconsin—from anywhere in the country—click here.

Promise? Okay, great.

Let’s go win some races—and tally up the victories on Tuesday night!