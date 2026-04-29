Ben Wikler

Ben Wikler

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Diane Robertson's avatar
Diane Robertson
Apr 29

And Anita Earls in North Carolina

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Beverly J. Ross's avatar
Beverly J. Ross
Apr 29

Your analysis of the potential benefits of supporting these two Democratic candidates, and the almost certain harm to our democracy if they lose is compelling. Thank you for making these potential consequences so clear for us who rely on others for this kind of information and analysis.

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