Our country is in crisis, and the 2026 Wisconsin Governor’s race is essential to the path out.

Wisconsin was the closest state in 2024. The chance of a free, fair presidential election in 2028—and a peaceful transfer of power—is far better if our state’s next Governor believes in democracy.

Moreover, the 2026 elections offer a once-in-a-generation opportunity to unrig the state I love. Our goal must be not just to win the Governor’s race, but also to flip the state Assembly and state Senate majorities. Then we can finally pass the hugely popular, urgently-needed laws that would make Wisconsin work for regular people, not just well-heeled far-right special interests.

This summer, Governor Evers announced that, after two tremendously successful terms at the helm and a half-century of public service, he would be passing the torch. Since then, I’ve been honored that friends and allies across Wisconsin have urged me to put my own name on the ballot for Governor.

I’m determined to do all I can to ensure that a great Democrat wins in 2026, but I won’t be seeking the nomination myself.

The great Molly Beck at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel wrote a story about this news today that you can read here. From that piece:

“I know we have an extraordinary field of candidates and for me the chance to actually reconnect with my family after six years of constant, hyper-intense work as the state party chair is the kind of opportunity you only get a few times in a lifetime,” said Wikler, who noted his children were 1, 4 and 7 when he was first elected party chairman and are now 7, 10 and 13. “The first big click of their lives has already happened. Now, being able to walk them to school and the bus stop and read before bed instead of being on the road all over the state — it’s the kind of thing that I know that I’ll look back on and be really glad I invested this time with them.”

I may not be running now, but I’m not leaving the fight.

One key way I’ll be helping: I’m joining Governor Evers, new WisDems chair Devin Remiker, and Evers campaign manager Cassi Fenili to support the Democratic Party of Wisconsin (WisDems) and its Governor Readiness Project.

Wisconsin’s primary in the governor’s race—which, on the Democratic side, has already drawn a field of great candidates that continues to grow—won’t take place until August 11, 2026. From there, the nominee will have only 84 days until the general election. I’m committed to helping Governor Evers ensure that WisDems has the resources and campaigning infrastructure ready to go on day one for the next Democratic nominee.

That race is just one of the many critical elections on the Wisconsin ballot.

Next spring, Judge Chris Taylor will flip a state Supreme Court seat and ensure that MAGA has no path to regaining a majority in advance of 2028’s presidential election.

In House races, starting with Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District, Wisconsin has a chance to ensure that Democrats end Mike Johnson’s disastrous Speakership.

And in offices next November ranging from the state legislature to Attorney General Kaul’s reelection, voters have a chance to reject the extremism, tyranny, and economic carnage fomented by MAGA billionaires and choose, instead, a future for our state and our country where everyone can thrive.

I’ll be doing my part to assist on all of those fronts, both by supporting WisDems and through other projects that I will announce in the months to come.

In the meantime, after six intense years leading the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, I’m treasuring real time with my family. Kids are only young once. And, in the face of the daily onslaught of catastrophe, I’m taking the chance to think, write, and communicate more broadly about how our state and country can break free of today’s cascading emergencies and better deliver for everyone.

I’ll be speaking at this Saturday’s No Kings event in Madison. I’ll look for other ways to lend my voice to the fight—and I hope you will as well.

This is an all-hands-on-deck moment. There is a path out of the present darkness, but we can only travel its distance if we walk it together.