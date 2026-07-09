Ben Wikler

Ben Wikler

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NHeger's avatar
NHeger
2d

How c an I share an idea with you that should be part of the plan?

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Deborah Anderson's avatar
Deborah Anderson
Jul 9

Thanks for the invitation. I am unable to attend but I’m delighted to see your events so enthusiastically embraced! I look forward to reading your book, as you are truly inspiring.

Deb Anderson, West Bend

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