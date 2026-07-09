As a subscriber to this newsletter, you are warmly invited to join the events on my book tour, which kicks off next week—and if you’re in the New York City area, I’d love for you to come to a private book party some of my friends are throwing on Saturday, July 18!

The party will be 7:30 p.m. at National Sawdust, an amazing venue in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. New Yorker writer and Columbia Journalism School Dean Jelani Cobb will join me to discuss the book—and then a DJ will take over the sound system for those who, like me, think that a good way to celebrate a book release is with a dance party. Space is limited, but you can RSVP here (the promo code is SEEYOURSELFATSAWDUST).

This is in addition to the previously-announced events… some of which are now sold out (but have active wait lists)!

Friday, July 17: Madison, Wisconsin, 6:30 p.m. at the Overture Center, in conversation with Pete Buttigieg, in partnership with A Room Of One’s Own bookstore. Due to overwhelming demand, this is now wold out—but RSVP to join the waitlist here!

Saturday, July 18: New York, New York , 7:30 p.m. at National Sawdust in Brooklyn, in conversation with Jelani Cobb. This is a private party to celebrate with friends and family, including, dear reader, you. RSVP here!

Tuesday, July 21: Washington, DC, 7:00 p.m. at the Politics and Prose bookstore, with Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi and senior correspondent of the PBS News Hour Judy Woodruff. First come, first seated; get details here!

Wednesday, July 22: Boston, Massachusetts, 6:00 p.m. at the Cambridge Library with Professor and author Danielle Allen. Sold out, but RSVP to join the waitlist here!

Thursday, July 23: Chicago, Illinois, 7:00 p.m. at Everybody’s Coffee with Governor JB Pritzker and former Georgia Democratic leader Stacey Abrams. Get your tickets here!

Friday, July 24: Milwaukee, Wisconsin, 6:00 p.m. at the Turner Hall Ballroom with Civic Media host Earl Ingram, Jr. RSVP today!

Saturday, July 25: Green Bay, Wisconsin, 11:30 a.m. at Tarlton Theatre with 620 WTMJ radio host Kristin Brey. Reserve your spot now!

Saturday, July 25: Wausau, Wisconsin, 5:30 p.m. at the Wausau Labor Temple with former Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg. Get your free tickets here!

Sunday, July 26: La Crosse, Wisconsin, 12:30 p.m. at the Capella Performing Arts Center with former Civic Media host Todd Allbaugh. RSVP now!

Sunday, July 26: Eau Claire, Wisconsin, 6:30 p.m. at the Pablo Center with Recombobulation Area writer Dan Shafer. Reserve your spot here!

Monday, July 27: Los Angeles, California, 7:30 p.m. at the Ebell Theatre in conversation with Pod Save America host Jon Favreau. Buy your tickets here!

Tuesday, July 28: San Francisco, California, 6:00 p.m. at the Commonwealth Club with actor and producer Bradley Whitford. Purchase your tickets here!

Wednesday, July 29: Seattle, Washington, 7:30 p.m. at Town Hall Seattle with Governor Jay Inslee. Buy your tickets now!

You can also find all of this information, (other than the New York event) and how to order a book, and more at ThisIsThePlan.com.

Hoping to see you soon!

Ben