Coffee with Contrarians and Ben Wikler

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/1111117Coffee with Contrarians and Ben WiklerA recording from Ben Wikler and Jennifer Rubin's live videoBen Wikler, Jennifer Rubin, and Norman EisenNov 12, 20261111117ShareTranscriptGet more from Ben Wikler in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBen WiklerSubscribeAuthorsBen WiklerJennifer RubinNorman EisenRecent PostsLive with Ben WiklerNov 3 • Ben WiklerLIVE: Ben Wikler joins The Recombobulation AreaOct 29 • Ben Wikler and Dan ShaferCoffee with Contrarians and Ben WiklerSep 24 • Ben Wikler, Jennifer Rubin, and Norman EisenBen Wikler has a plan for Democrats to save democracy. He'll take our questions.Aug 6 • Ben Wikler and John HarwoodCARD live with Ben Wikler and Melissa RyanJul 28 • Ben Wikler and Melissa RyanCoffee with the contrarians with Norm and Ben WiklerJul 23 • Ben Wikler and Norman EisenCoffee with The ContrariansNov 6, 2025 • Ben Wikler, Jennifer Rubin, and Norman Eisen