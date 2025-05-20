Today, I’m enthusiastically endorsing Devin Remiker as the next Chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin is widely considered to be the strongest state party in the country. Devin has been a huge part of how we built that strength. We wouldn’t be here without him. Devin is ready from day one to keep building that strength—and to take things to the next level.

I make this endorsement with great appreciation for both William Garcia and Joe Zepecki, both of whom bring strengths to this race. But with less than a month until the vote, my love for our party compels me to share what I know first-hand: that Devin is a uniquely ready and, indeed, extraordinary candidate for this critical role.

(One note: this endorsement is being made in my personal capacity. The election is administered by a commission chosen by our statewide governing body, and our staff will maintain neutrality and work on an equal basis with all candidates going forward. And regardless of the outcome of the race, I hope you’ll join me in committing to ensure the party’s success going forward.)

Here are the ten reasons I urge you to vote for Devin Remiker for WisDems chair:

Devin built what you love about our party. I’ve been in front of the scenes, sharing the vision. At every step, going back before I was chair and throughout my six years in office, Devin has played an absolutely integral role in both crafting that vision and in making it happen, starting before I myself took the helm. My predecessor, Chair Martha Laning, launched year-round organizing, year-round support for county party offices, and a team to support EVERY candidate (even in the toughest areas). Devin has overseen and played a key role in each of those programs, and many more. Devin knows rural. And he knows urban, suburban, and small towns. He knows, in other words, Wisconsin. He grew up in Two Rivers, and while going to college in La Crosse, worked for State Rep Steve Doyle—the Democratic legislator who represents the reddest district in the caucus—and Ron Kind. He’s lived in Madison and Reedsburg, organized huge events in Milwaukee, traveled and worked all over the state. At the party, he’s driven our strategy of competing everywhere, in every zip code—taking nobody for granted and writing nobody off. Devin is a master strategist and a brilliant tactician. He blew up Trump’s cynical plot to get Kanye West on the ballot in 2020. He created the Defend Justice campaign to stop Robin Vos’s plot to impeach Janet Protasiewicz. When Elon Musk came to town, Devin crafted the People v. Musk campaign. He knows great communication isn’t just words—it takes action. He plays hardball, and that’s what this moment requires. Integrity is his middle name. Devin acts based on his values, and believes everyone—no matter their gender, their generation, the color of their skin, where they live, or (and this is a rarity in politics) who they know—has a valuable perspective that deserves to be heard. He genuinely listens, comes to see every person’s perspective, and finds win-win solutions that turn conflict into cooperation. He’s an honest broker. That’s what you want in a chair. Devin innovates. He sees around corners. When COVID hit, it was Devin who figured out how to organize around absentee ballots—a model that helped power Biden’s victory nationwide. He’s developed new ways to stretch every dollar, to organize and communicate online, to empower the grassroots. If you have a problem to solve, call Devin. I know, because he’s the person I call first. He always comes through. Devin keeps us on offense. Here’s one example. In 2023, Republicans sent a fake emergency weather alert to try to get attention for their attack on Janet Protasiewicz, a particularly vicious gambit in the middle of a Tornado Watch. Devin made it backfire. He immediately figured out that it was illegal, filed a legal complaint with the FCC, and generated headlines across the state exposing the GOP, putting them on defense. That’s classic Devin. 2026 is all about offense, and Devin is the fighter we need. Devin is relentless. For Devin, everything flows from the mission: winning. Leading a large organization (WisDems often has hundreds of staff!) requires a constant focus on what matters most, so that the team knows which way to push. It’s so easy, as Democrats, to get distracted by infighting. Devin brings us back to the big picture, the battle to save our democracy and deliver for working folks, and simply doesn’t stop. Devin earns trust. He keeps his word. So much of being a great chair is finding a way to meet many needs at once—the county parties, volunteers, the local candidates, the statewide candidates, even the presidential campaigns. By being honest about what’s possible, explaining why, and then overdelivering, Devin builds goodwill that makes excellence and teamwork possible. That’s also what makes him a great fundraiser: in a world of cynicism, donors fund WisDems because they believe the party will actually be effective. Devin will sustain that trust. He’s ready today. In fact, he’s been ready for a long time. As my longest-serving Executive Director, he’s led the party through some of the toughest political waters imaginable. He’ll hit the ground sprinting. That’s exactly what we need to expand the Supreme Court majority, flip House seats—and win a trifecta in 2026. Devin will take us into the future. He represents a new generation of leadership in the Democratic Party, fluent with every aspect of digital culture, full of ideas for how we can engage young voters whose relationship to both parties is up in the air. Devin has been essential to the victories and progress of yesterday. We need him today. And he’ll work with all of us to build the party of tomorrow.

We have a great state party. Building it has been the work of thousands of people. I’m proud to be one of them, but because our strategy has involved me speaking so much in the press, I am often personally given credit for the work of many other great leaders. Meanwhile, Devin has intentionally stayed out of the spotlight, and is constantly focused on pushing credit and appreciation to others. When he speaks to the press—and he’s led major press briefings with dozens national reporters on several occasions—he knocks it out of the park. But until now, for the most part, his work has been behind the scenes. Devin Remiker has been a game-changing secret weapon for Wisconsin Democrats. Now it’s time to let the secret out.

What our party does matters to our state, our communities, and our whole country. Getting leadership right is a high-stakes call. I want to make sure that every delegate attending our convention knows why I feel so lucky to have the chance to vote for Devin as our next chair.

I hope you’ll join me in endorsing him, voting for him at our convention in the Dells on June 15th, and then working with him to ensure that Democrats win up and down the ballot for years to come.

In solidarity,

Ben