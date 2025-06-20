On Sunday, delegates to the Democratic Party of Wisconsin state convention elected my successor as WisDems chair: Devin Remiker.

I’m thrilled.

Devin has been my closest collaborator at WisDems throughout my six years as chair. I’ve seen his remarkable ability to see around corners, to unify our party for critical fights in moments of crisis, and to treat every person—from grassroots activists to powerful politicians—with the same respect that every person is due.

In fight after fight, Devin has played a decisive role.

Devin figured out how to retool our organizing program in 2020 when COVID hit—creating the model for virtual organizing for absentee ballots that became the basis not only for our victory in that year’s Supreme Court race, but also for the Biden campaign nationwide.

Devin realized that the GOP was serious about attempting to impeach Justice Janet Protasiewicz in 2023—and wrote the game plan to fight back. His “Defend Justice” campaign prevailed. Today, we have fair maps in Wisconsin because Republicans retreated—thanks to Devin.

In 2025, it was Devin who devised the strategy to make Elon Musk’s millions backfire in the spring Supreme Court election. Today, Susan Crawford is our Justice-elect, and Elon Musk is out of the White House.

Those three stories are plucked from dozens of examples I could offer—stories I’ve seen firsthand. He was my longest-serving Executive Director, and a constant advisor. He’s my first call when we face seemingly impossible odds. Time and again, he finds a way.

Devin’s battle-tested commitment to constant innovation, game-changing communication, and grassroots organizing is exactly what we need. WisDems will continue to light the path. It’s a great joy to me that our party will be in such strong hands as I move on to my own next chapter.

To all who attended the WisDems convention this weekend, enormous thanks. To all of our staff who poured countless hours into making it a success, and the volunteers who contributed their time and talents, huge thanks to you as well.

To Secretary of State Sarah Godlewski, incoming First Vice Chair, and Elder Joshua Taylor, incoming Second Vice Chair, and to returning Party Treasurer Randy Udell and Party Secretary Kim Butler, huge congratulations—and thanks for your willingness to serve.

To outgoing First Vice Chair Felesia Martin and Second Vice Chair Tricia Zunker, thank you for all of your partnership and service—and for concluding your service with such a great presence at our party convention.

To Joe Zepecki and William Garcia, thank you for the commitment to our party that led you to run for Chair, and for your gracious support for party unity going forward.

Our convention took place as the tragic events in Minnesota unfolded, and hit even closer to home when it was reported that many Wisconsin leaders were on the assassin’s list. We mourned, paid tribute, and recommitted our efforts to keep fighting for a better future.

Now the work begins anew.

In Wisconsin, Republicans in the state legislature are refusing to fund child care, K-12 public education, and the UW system. Republicans in DC, including Derrick Van Orden and Ron Johnson, are dreaming up new ways to cut health care to fund tax cuts for the ultra-wealthy. And Donald Trump is toying with plunging the US into war with Iran, defying calls from great Democrats like Tammy Baldwin and Mark Pocan to follow the Constitution’s clear rule: only Congress can declare war.

To move through these crises, we will need not only a great chair, leadership team, and professional staff at the party—we’ll need you. Every one of us has an essential role to play.

My term as chair ends on July 1, so I’ll be sending out another note next week reflecting on the journey behind us and the work ahead. But until then: Thanks for all you’ve done, in partnership with me, over these last six years. And thanks in advance for all you’ll do to fight for the values that we share.

You can continue to do your part by chipping in to WisDems here.

