Trump vs. Musk is like watching two rubbery movie monsters fighting. The problem is, it’s real life, and the tiny people being squashed underfoot aren’t special effects—they’re us.

Why is Musk attacking Trump over the Giant Horrible Bill? Because it doesn’t go far enough—in his mind, he wants to cut health care even more.

Trump’s bill would kick 10.9 million people off of health insurance.

It would lead to tens of thousands of deaths a year.

It would cost jobs, shutter small businesses, and transfer massive wealth from poor and working-class Americans to the ultra-rich.

Here’s the math, in terms of percent change to income:

If you want to understand where the money goes in terms of actual dollars rather than percentages, it’s actually hard to fit the inequality on the screen. You have to make an animation.

This Giant Horrible Bill is pure reverse Robin Hood: steal from the poor and give to the rich. Or you could call it pillaging. It’s obscene.

In the House, the bill passed by one vote. That means that every Republican who voted for the bill cast the deciding vote. All of this death, destruction, and plunder is on them.

Elon Musk, whose viciousness at DOGE has likely already caused hundreds of thousands of deaths, wishes the bill was even worse. Don’t think for a second that he’s now on the side of the angels.

Musk’s not alone—Sen. Ron Johnson has the same goal and has even said he understands Musk’s frustrations. Johnson’s allies in the House—Reps. Bryan Steil and Tom Tiffany—have both said they support his efforts, while Derrick Van Orden wants to work with Johnson on the legislation. That can only mean one thing: they all support inflicting even more pain on Wisconsin.

Even if Musk’s reasons are wrong, he’s right to call the bill a “disgusting abomination.”

By all means, break out the popcorn as we watch Musk and Trump duke it out.

Take pride in the fact that, as the Wall Street Journal just reminded readers, Wisconsin voters and volunteers and supporters of Susan Crawford helped make this happen.

But then, as the popcorn digests, get your protest signs ready, call your Republican members of Congress at 202-224-3121, and get ready to raise your voice again—to save lives by killing this bill.

Here’s that number again. The Congressional Switchboard. 202-224-3121.

Melt the phones.

And consider chipping in to help WisDems hold Republicans—from Ron Johnson to House malefactors like Derrick Van Orden—accountable.

