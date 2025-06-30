Today is my final day at WisDems—my last day as Wisconsin’s Democratic Party chair.

To everyone who has helped us beat the odds, again and again, for the last six years—you have my deep gratitude.

There are a million things going wrong in the world. But our state party has been one of the things going right. And the fundamental reason for that is you.

This party works because of its people. The thousands of card-carrying party members. The tens of thousands of volunteers and grassroots donors. The dozens of professional staff—and hundreds who have worked here at some point over these last six years.

Our success—victories in 10 of 13 statewide elections, a new majority in the Supreme Court, fair maps—has come thanks not just to the party, but to our extraordinary candidates and their campaigns; our eternal partners in the labor movement; and our grassroots allies.

At every step, through 18 statewide primary and general election days, in battle after battle, you’ve persevered. You’ve kept the faith. You’ve shown up—in ways that have inspired others to show up as well.

The vision of WisDems is a state, country, and world that works for everyone—not just the few. Where every person has freedom, dignity, justice, and respect. Our mission—the way we move towards that vision—is to elect Democrats up and down the ballot. And our strategy to advance that mission has been to build a permanent campaign, organizing and communicating everywhere, year-round, across all of our communities, fighting for working families and against those who’d use their wealth and power to destroy the power of the people.

Perhaps all of that sounds obvious. But it doesn’t happen everywhere. It is, in a sense, Wisconsin’s secret sauce. Knowing our values. Knowing our goals. And putting in the work, day after day, to turn our vision into political reality.

The way we’ve done this, by fighting for our values, including and respecting everyone, and by empowering the grassroots, is only possible because you and so many other people have made the decision, over and over, that it’s not somebody else’s job. It’s yours.

By building up from the grassroots in every corner of Wisconsin, we’ve not only built up Democrats. We’ve built our democracy.

We’ve worked to re-weave the fabric of our communities, in a time when giant corporations make money by trapping people in their homes, alone, gazing at their phones.

We’ve gone outside and met each other, knock by knock, county fair by county fair, parade by parade.

And because we’ve rebuilt the muscle of civic life in our state, my confidence in our state’s future path is bright as day, even in this moment of political darkness.

I have faith in Devin Remiker, our next chair, and our extraordinary team. I have faith in our county parties, our caucuses, our youth wings, our neighborhood teams. I have faith in you.

I have loved this job. One of the hardest things I’ve ever done, and the most rewarding. Now, I’m excited to take a breath. Spend time with kids, and my wife, and our goofball dog, Pumpkin. Taking some space to reflect, and figure out how, down the road, I can best contribute to the fight of our lives.

Meanwhile, I’d love to stay in touch. Going forward, you can get updates from me at benwikler.com. I’m planning to continue writing a regular newsletter.

My tenure as WisDems chair may have ended, but my full support for their mission continues. The best way you can help get Democrats elected up and down the ballot is by fueling WisDems’ year-round grassroots organizing. Chip in here.

Thank you for six extraordinary years.

The fight continues.

Solidarity.

