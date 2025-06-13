Protest outside Milwaukee Federal Bldg. and U.S. Courthouse on April 5, 2025.( Photo source here )

This weekend, WisDems will gather for the 76th convention of the modern Democratic Party of Wisconsin.

And this weekend, across Wisconsin and nationwide, we peacefully march in the streets with the No Kings protests.

We refuse to accept a collapse into dictatorship, refuse to be silenced by a Trump administration bent on intimidating and crushing its critics, and refuse to stand by as Republicans rip health care and food from millions in order to fund a tax giveaway to the ultra-wealthy.

This weekend, we don’t just say no. We say yes to the best in our country’s history and values—values that we are still fighting to make real, two and a half centuries into the American experiment. Values, and an experiment, that are under threat.

Trump sent Marines into Los Angeles. Administration enforcers arrested and handcuffed a sitting United States Senator.

Meanwhile, in DC, Republicans are racing to pass a bill that will predictably cause tens of thousands of American deaths each year as our fellow citizens lose access to the care they need—all to reward far-right billionaires like Elon Musk.

Tomorrow, June 14, is Flag Day. It marks the day, 250 years ago in 1775, when the United States Army was founded.

Like most Americans, I’ve had generations of family members who’ve served our country in uniform. They proudly fought, not just for the flag, but for the republic for which it stands—one nation, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.

As we march, as we organize, as we gather for our state convention, we lift up that same vision, honoring those who’ve given their lives to that cause, in defiance of those who would dishonor their sacrifice by tearing us apart for their own personal gain.

Trump and his henchmen are growing desperate precisely because the public is already turning against them.

Poll after poll confirms that the Big Horrible Bill is hideously unpopular, that the public doesn’t trust Trump on his mass deportations, and that MAGA’s approval is falling apart.

For Trump and his MAGA followers in positions of power, every new horror is, in part, an attempt to change the subject from the last disaster they created.

It’s all of our job to show that our ideals will not be crushed. To show that we’ll continue to fight. And to lay the groundwork to turn our patriotic fury into political accountability.

Trump is losing in court.

He’s losing even more in the court of public opinion.

Together, we’ll ensure that people who believe in America—in our ideals, and the extraordinary and diverse people who make up this country—defeat Trump’s lackeys and lickspittles and win public office to end his reign of destruction, and build the kind of country every person deserves to live in.

It seems like karma to read news reports suggesting that Trump’s North Korea-style military parade in Washington DC—on his birthday—may be canceled due to thunderstorms in our nation’s Capitol.

Meanwhile, this weekend, we rise.

This weekend is just the beginning. Holding the GOP accountable is a year-round effort, and you can help fuel WisDems to keep the pressure on Wisconsin Republicans by chipping in here.

