Ben Wikler

Home
Notes
Archive
About

March 2025

As Musk buys votes, it's time to answer which shall rule: wealth or the people?
An 1873 warning to 2025 America
  
Ben Wikler
9
Final four days: WI Supreme Court race state of play
Musk is in for $26m. Early voting is up 54%. Sprinting to April 1.
  
Ben Wikler
7
Crawford v. Schimel (and Musk) is a David v. Goliath story
Home stretch.
  
Ben Wikler
9
"Democrats' Anti-Musk Strategy Gets First Test in Wisconsin Election"
... and it's up to all of us to make sure the test result points the way for Dems nationally. .
  
Ben Wikler
29
Wisconsin Supreme Court: They’re calling him “Elon Schimel”
Elon’s in for $10.2 million and counting to beat Susan Crawford. But Wisconsin can’t be bought.
  
Ben Wikler
12
26 days until Wisconsin's Supreme Court election
Brad Schimel v. Susan Crawford is also Elon Musk v. democracy.
  
Ben Wikler
9
© 2025 Ben Wikler
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture